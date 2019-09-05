A Kinsey man was arrested Wednesday, after police say he attempted to sell 2,500 pounds of stolen brass.
Joe James Evans, 64, of Kinsey, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
“Mr. Evans allegedly attempted to sell stolen brass at Emfinger Steel Company, which carried a value of $3,226,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “During the investigation it was determined the brass actually belonged to KFH Industry.”
According to police, Evans told investigators he was given the brass, and in return he was going to split the profits with the person who gave it to him.
Watkins said there is no confirmation that anyone gave the brass to Evans.
Evans was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
