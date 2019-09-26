A Kinsey man was arrested Wednesday, after police say he attempted to sell brass stolen from his employer.
Todd Evander Hodges, 49, of Kinsey, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
“Mr. Hodges allegedly stole brass from his employer, KFH Industry, and attempted to sell the brass for money,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Clark Allums. “The stolen brass carried a value of $3,200.”
According to police, Hodges was seen driving from his employer with the brass in his vehicle.
Hodges is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
