A Houston County jury found a woman not guilty of a child abuse charge Friday.
Caitlin Parker , 24, was found not guilty of aggravated child abuse by jurors in Circuit Judge John Steensland III's courtroom.
Police claim Parker lied to law enforcement and changed her story several times after taking her three-year-old step daughter to the hospital in December 2016.
Parker told police the toddler fell from the kitchen countertop, causing head trauma. The child survived.
A pediatric doctor testified during Parker’s trial informing the court the skull fracture like the fracture the child received was inconsistent with the information Parker gave to investigators. However, another medical expert testified he believed the toddler suffered the injury from an accident, not abuse.
An attorney for Parker, Aimee Cobb Smith, said the case is an example of how information can be misread.
“We are not downplaying at all this child was injured,” Smith said. “However, the injury received was an accident, and our client feels terrible that the child received the injury under her watch. We are just thankful the jury listened to all the evidence and noted the lack of evidence, and agreed this injury was the result of an accident.”
Parker was arrested Dec. 18, 2016. A Houston County grand jury indicted Parker on the charge of aggravated child abuse in May 2017. She entered a plea of not guilty and waived her arrangement hearing on May 31, 2017.
