Knife pulled during altercation between boyfriend, girlfriend; both arrested

SNEADS, Florida – An altercation between a Florida couple leads to the arrest of both parties on multiple charges.
Cash Thomas, 29, and Destiny Bryan, 21, both of Sneads, were arrested Monday after an altercation involving a knife brandished in a threatening manner.
Bryan is charged with false imprisonment, domestic battery, and depriving use of 911. Bryan is charged with aggravated assault and domestic battery.
Investigators determined that Thomas and Bryan were involved in an altercation and at some point during the altercation a knife was pulled, said Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller.
Both Thomas and Bryan are booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
