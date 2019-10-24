The owner of a Dale County laboratory accused of providing fraudulent screening results faces a raft of new charges.
Brandy Murrah, 36, of Clopton, who was originally arrested on two misdemeanor forgery counts in Ozark on May 10, now faces additional charges.
According to court documents, Murrah was arrested Oct. 23 on 15 additional charges. She faces a felony charge of first-degree perjury, and 14 counts of fourth-degree forgery, which is a misdemeanor charge. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Murrah owns A&J Lab Collections. Her company provided drug screen reports and paternity test results to the Dale County Department of Human Resources.
Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams previously told the Dothan Eagle the investigation could provide evidence that parents were denied custody of their children in Dale County due to falsified drug screen results.
Adams stated he had no idea how many people did not get their children back because of Murrah’s alleged fraudulent reports. He also believes all cases affected by Murrah’s alleged actions should be redone in order to be fair.
Murrah’s defense attorney David Harrison told the Dothan Eagle his client is innocent until proven guilty.
“We are looking forward to going to court and I believe a lot of information will come out during court,” Harrison said.
Murrah also faces an active civil lawsuit filed in Henry County.
The lawsuit was filed just days after Murrah’s first arrest in Dale County. Plaintiffs Amy Farver and Tiffany Long claim Murrah collected specimens from both women and purported to perform testing on the specimens.
According to the suit, A&J reported to Dale County DHR that the specimens tested positive for illegal drugs although the plaintiffs claim they had not used illegal drugs and no illegal drugs were present in their bloodstream or urine specimen at the time of testing.
The suit seeks class action status, meaning it seeks to represent “all persons who have submitted urine, blood, hair or other biological specimens to the defendants for testing, with said testing being performed incorrectly, reported incorrectly, or not performed or reported at all.”
The suit states the defendants suffered loss of reputation, loss of custody/visitation, loss of freedom, loss of time spent attending to DHR matters and loss of money in form of attorney fees, court costs, fines and other related expenses as well as mental and emotional distress.
The suit was filed by the firm of M. Adam Jones and Associates of Dothan.
