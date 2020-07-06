While several offices located in the Houston County Courthouse remain closed this week following two courthouse employees testing positive for COVID-19, Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall reminds residents the last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary runoff election is Thursday.
The last day voters can return their absentee ballot in person is next Monday, July 13. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than July 13. Mailed ballots must be received no later than noon July 14. Medial emergency ballots delivered by the voter’s designee must be received no later than noon July 14.
To help ease voters’ concerns, the Houston County Absentee Election Manager’s Office has moved to the lobby of the Houston County Courthouse. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention procedures are in place.
Voters may obtain an application and ballot in the lobby of the courthouse. Sanitizing products and tape to seal ballots will be available; and voters may utilize their own writing instruments. Residents, who wish to vote by mail, may obtain an application online at www.alabamavotes.gov.
A valid photo ID is required, only one application will be accepted per envelope, and no cross-party voting is allowed.
