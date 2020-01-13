CHIPLEY, Florida – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of scheming multiple Walmart stores out of $1.3 million in inventory.
On Jan. 8 a deputy stopped a Suzuki SUV traveling on State Road 77 near Moss Hill Road in Chipley, said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.
“The driver was identified as 25-year-old Thomas Daniel Frudaker of Arizona,” Crews said.
During the stop, it was determined Frudaker had an active warrant out of Pima County, Arizona, after failing to appear in court on charges of fraudulent schemes and trafficking in stolen property.
Frudaker was also on felony probation for scheming a Yuma County Walmart in Arizona out of merchandise at the time he was taken into custody by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement believes Frudaker has defrauded more than 1,000 other Walmart locations nationwide.
Frudaker is currently being held in the Washington County Jail awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
