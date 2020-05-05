Law enforcement continues to investigate suspicious death in Geneva County
Rose, Regina

COFFEE SPRINGS – The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is  investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday on County Road 56.

According to Sheriff Tony Helms, a woman was found inside a vehicle parked at her residence by her parents. The female was transported to Medical Center Enterprise where she was pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room.

“Deputies arrived on scene just before lunch,” Helms said. “Neighbors were in the process of administering CPR, and a deputy assisted until EMS arrived. From my understanding, the female was conscious when her parents found her in the vehicle, and before she was transported for treatment she had a strong pulse. Right now we are treating this as a suspicious death, but we will no more once we receive the autopsy reports.”

The name of deceased is not being released at this time. However Helms did confirm the woman was in her early 20s.

