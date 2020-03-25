Law enforcement educates against COVID-19 scams

BONIFAY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s is cautioning citizens about COVID-19 scams targeting Americans during the pandemic of COVID-19.
Sheriff John Tate is educating citizens on several ways scammers are attempting to capitalize on the coronavirus, and urges residents not to fall victim to one of the many scams taking place across the United States, which include:
» Door to door tests – There are reports in other counties of individuals going door to door claiming to offer COVID-19 testing. Some are posing as healthcare workers, ranging from American Cross to the Florida Department of Health. These scammers can be wearing plain clothes or masks and gloves with scrub attire.
» Bogus stimulus check – If approved, stimulus checks will be sent to American homes; no agency will contact you for the purpose of verifying or releasing funds.
Tate reminds citizens to beware of opportunists who hope to prey on COVID-19 fears and incite panic.
Scam calls, scam emails, and scam texts are being received regarding free home testing kits, bogus cures, and scammers providing false information regarding mandatory quarantine. "Don’t fall victim," he said.
“We urge citizens to look at credible sources for information and updates,” Tate said. “If anyone has any questions give the sheriff’s office a call at 850-547-3681 or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.”
For latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
