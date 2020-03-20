With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increasing across the Unites States, multiple law enforcement agencies are implementing safety precautions while they continue to protect and serve their communities.
Recently the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dothan Police Department, and the neighboring Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Florida, implemented additional safety precautions to help combat the spread of COVID-19
“We have several citizens who would rather stop by the sheriff’s office to file a non-emergency report instead of calling in a report,” said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza. “Although this option is still available, we are asking the citizens to call and request to speak to a deputy regarding filing the report instead of stopping by the office. This is just an extra way we can continue to keep our staff members as well as members of the community safe during this trying time.”
“Rest assured, our job functions remain the same,” Valenza said. “A deputy responding to a home to file a report may ask several additional questions due to safety concerns, and that deputy may even ask the caller to step outside for safety precautions, depending on the type of call the deputy is responding to. I don’t want anyone to believe just because we are combating the coronavirus we are not doing our jobs. We are and we will continue to do our jobs. It is our job to protect and serve and that will be done every day, all day no matter.”
Effective immediately, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is extending a grace period for renewal of an expired pistol permit until April 20. For those expecting to travel outside Houston County during the designated grace period should renew the permit before traveling.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish is also asking citizens to call in to file a non-emergency reports and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have several officers taking non-emergency reports over the phone and we also have it set up where a citizen can visit the police department’s website at www.dothanpd.org to file a non-emergency report. This is just our way in making sure we are not only protecting our citizens, but our employees as well.”
Parrish is determined to make sure crime rates do not spike during this difficult time.
“We are open for business and we are doing our jobs,” Parrish said. “We can’t stay away from the threat of the virus; we have to do our jobs.”
Parrish believes the citizens will notice an increase in officers’ presence during this difficult time.
“It is our job to protect and serve and responding to calls and preventing crimes is our job,” Parrish said. “Officers are following safety precautions, but we are doing our job as well follow those precautions.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra preventive measures to combat the coronavirus since the first confirmed case was reported in Jackson County Thursday.
The Jackson County Health Department in Florida announced Thursday a positive case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The individual is a 33-year-old male with a domestic and international travel history. He sought medical care, is isolated ,and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
Sheriff Louis Roberts III said most of the staff is in the low risk category as for as serious health risk from the virus due to the age of the workforce. However, employees are at high risk as carriers due to the amount of contact deputies and investigators have with the pubic.
The following safety precautions have been implemented for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
» Filing a complaint: Residents are now asked to call and ask to speak with a deputy to file a complaint if at all possible.
» Those who must visit the sheriff’s office will be screened by staff and most likely will have to speak with a deputy by cell phone, as the office has limited face-to-face contact
» Sexual offenders, sexual predators, and felony criminal registration will be postponed until April 6. On April 6, registrants need to call into the sheriff’s office to check in for the registration schedule.
» The sheriff’s office will still respond to call, however, the supervisor will prioritize all calls and determine what types of response will be needed. Emergency calls will take priority over non-emergency calls.
» When a deputy responds, the caller is expected to step outdoors to talk with the deputy to keep them from entering a home or business, which allows them to follow the social distancing protocols of six feet.
