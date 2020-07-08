Dothan police and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided a West Main Street pharmacy just before noon on Wednesday
Multiple law enforcement agents filled the parking lot of Allen’s Pharmacy, located at 1518 Suite 2, West Main St., as agents searched the business.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said the investigation is a joint effort between the Dothan Police Department and the DEA.
“Information is limited at this time,” Parrish said. “I can tell you this investigation has been going on for some time.”
The investigation revolves around pharmaceutical transactions.
“We are currently searching the business and records belonging to the business,” Parrish said. “Arrests and business closure could be a possibility.”
Allen’s Pharmacy is owned by Allen Strickland.
The US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama is overseeing the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.