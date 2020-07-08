Law enforcement raid local pharmacy

A DEA agent enters Allen's Pharmacy on West Main Street following a raid on the business Wednesday.

Dothan police and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided a West Main Street pharmacy just before noon on Wednesday

Multiple law enforcement agents filled the parking lot of Allen’s Pharmacy, located at 1518 Suite 2, West Main St., as agents searched the business.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said the investigation is a joint effort between the Dothan Police Department and the DEA.

“Information is limited at this time,” Parrish said. “I can tell you this investigation has been going on for some time.”

The investigation revolves around pharmaceutical transactions.

“We are currently searching the business and records belonging to the business,” Parrish said. “Arrests and business closure could be a possibility.”

Allen’s Pharmacy is owned by Allen Strickland.

The US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama is overseeing the investigation.

