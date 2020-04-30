Law enforcement respond to business alarm; man arrested after eluding law enforcement

MARIANNA – A man was arrested Monday after fleeing from law enforcement Monday night.
Arlie Campbell, 45, of Jackson County, was arrested after driving at a high rate of speed before losing control of his motorcycle while fleeing deputies. He is charged with aggravated assault or attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving. The Florida Highway Patrol worked the crash and will be charging him with felony driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, failure to register a motor vehicle, and tag attached not assigned.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a business alarm call at the Handi Mart located at Highway 69 and I-10. Once on scene, deputies located a parked, running motorcycle near the rear of the business, and as the deputy approached the motorcycle the driver sped off.
As the driver sped away, a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Campbell was unable to navigate a turn which led to the motorcycle driving into a field where it struck a ditch, causing the motorcycle to flip and throw off Campbell, who then fled on foot into a wooded area. Campbell’s identity was determined through items found in the area of the crash.
Jackson Correctional Institution K-9 tracking team responded to scene. Campbell was tracked for six miles. He was located hiding in a residence on Sand Basin Road.
