The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Tionna Lashay Turner, 15, is a black female, approximately 5-foot, 5 inches tall weighing 125 pounds.

Investigators say Turner spent the night with a friend in Dothan on July 2, and on July 3, she was no longer at the residence. Her whereabouts have been unknown since that time.

Anyone with any information regarding Turner is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808.

