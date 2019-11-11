JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a suspect in a Sunday night robbery that occurred at the Steele City Marathon Station.
At approximately 9 p.m., an unidentified black-male wearing a mask entered the store and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office.
The store clerk told deputies the robber did not display a firearm, but held his hand in the pocket of his jacket leading the clerk to believe the suspect may have been armed.
“The clerk attempted to activate the silent alarm and the suspect fled the store on foot,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “The suspect was unable to obtain any money before leaving. The suspect ran around the south side of the store and back to the east.”
At this time investigators believe the suspect may have entered a vehicle before fleeing the area.
Jackson Correctional Institution K-9 tracking team and the Apalachee Correctional Institution K-9 tracking team assisted in the search.
Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the unknown suspect is asked to call the Jackson County Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.
