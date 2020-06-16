Law enforcement search for suspects in recent convenience store burglary

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects involved in a convenience store burglary that occurred Monday, at 14072 US Highway 29 South.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary occurred early Monday morning before daylight.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found the back door kicked in where the suspects had made entry into the business.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is asked to call Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 334-428-2640.

