Law enforcement stand behind possibility of additional protests

Efforts are being made to organize another demonstration in front of the Houston County Courthouse, Sunday at 3 p.m. to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis after one officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Sunday’s protest will mark the third protest held in Dothan since last Sunday, and law enforcement support the events as long as laws are obeyed, no one is harmed or property is damaged.
Last Sunday, hundreds of peaceful protesters stood around the Houston County Courthouse in what organizers described as an opportunity for blacks and whites to come together for justice in the wake of Floyd's death.
A second protest was held Monday on several downtown Dothan streets, as protesters held signs and chanted to draw awareness to Floyd’s death.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza both agree the protests taking place in the area are being performed in a peaceful manner, and both agencies are supporting protesters exercising their constitutional rights.
“We made contact with the organizers last Saturday before the protest took place Sunday,” Parrish said. “I was very pleased with how the protest was handled. I believe everyone had the opportunity to speak and believe everyone protesting got their point across. Everyone has a constitutional right to say what they want to say, and I believe the protesters demonstrated their right appropriately last week. Everyone abided by the rules set forth, and I am very pleased with how everything was handled. We’re not going to prevent someone from exercising their constitutional rights. They have that right and we agree with that. But when it comes to having someone hurt or property damaged, that’s when a line must be drawn, but that has not occurred during the protests held here.”
According to Parrish, if another protest is held Sunday, the police department will assist the organizers any way it can.
During last Sunday’s protest, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office did make an arrest.
According to the Houston County Jail, one man was arrested for attending the public rally while in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm at a public rally, disorderly contact and carrying brass knuckles.
No injuries or property damage was reported during Sunday’s protest. However, a short time later it was reported the Dothan Civic Center and a Welcome to Dothan sign were vandalized, but no evidence connects the vandalism to the protest.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police are currently investigating the vandalism to determine exactly how much damage was caused to city property. Owens once again stressed the importance that no evidence points to anyone who attending the protest event as the suspect or suspects who vandalized city property.
Owens said protesters and organizers participating in Sunday’s protest were very supportive of police. According to Owens they just wanted to exercise their constitutional rights by speaking up and speaking out for Floyd.
