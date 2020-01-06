JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A Florida man faces drug possession charges after a deputy witnessed the man tossing something from his possession.
Keith Summerlin, 52, of Blountstown, Florida, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
During the late evening hours Sunday, Summerlin was spotted walking by a deputy performing routine patrol on Old US 90, said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.
“The deputy made a consensual encounter with Summerlin,” Roberts said. “The deputy asked for Summerlin’s identification, and offered him a ride into town where he said he was meeting his ride. The deputy pat-searched Summerlin for his safety.”
A deputy who initially made contact with Summerlin, believed he saw Summerlin toss something prior to making contact with law enforcement.
“A search of the area revealed two small plastic zip-lock style baggies containing a crystal-like substance,” Roberts said. “The substance was tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine. It carried a weight of 6.8 grams.”
Summerlin was questioned and initially denied knowing anything about the baggies.
According to Roberts, Summerlin later admitted the items were his. He was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.