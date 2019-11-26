JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A registered Jackson County, Florida, sex offender apprehended in California has been transported back to Florida to face charges.
Devon Monte Jackson was recently located in California by the U.S. Marshal Service and extradited to Florida to face charges associated with violating the Florida Registered Sex Offender Law.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, the investigation into Jackson began in June, during which it was determined Jackson was residing in California.
Jackson failed to notify law enforcement of his visit to California and it was also determined he had been residing in California for several months, Louis said.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this case by the U.S. Marshal Service.
