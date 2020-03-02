A Dothan man accused of littering on the roadway while walking was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas.
Billy Howard Ingram, 57, was arrested Sunday after police say he threw litter on the ground in front of a police officer.
“After the officer witnessed Ingram littering as he crossed the street, the officer made contact with Ingram,” said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. “As the officer performed a check on Ingram, the officer received confirmation that Ingram had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County, Texas.”
Ingram was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the Houston County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited back to Texas.
Magill said Dallas County did not release any information regarding Ingram’s charges.
