Local attorney seeks release of non-violent inmates; victim advocate voices concerns

As Alabama’s confirmed coronavirus cases increase, a Dale County attorney is filing roughly 40 motions with multiple state court systems requesting that judges revisit his clients’ split sentences and asking the state parole board to grant early releases to several non-violent prisoners.
David Harrison said that after reading an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) inner department memo he became worried about not only his clients, but how keeping non-violent prisoners in custody may impact community members, including his own family.
“We have thousands of inmates in a prison facility,” Harrison said Tuesday. “There is no way inmates can maintain federal and state guidelines required for social distancing.
“The prisons are overcrowded roughly by 170%, and the Department of Corrections memo stated they are not prepared to handle the coronavirus situation in the prison system.”
Harrison believes if non-violent inmates are released it will prevent hospitals from filling beds too quick.
“A prison has a makeshift hospital,” Harrison said. “If we allow the non-violent inmates to stay in the prison, prisoners who come down with the virus at some time will have to go to a public or community hospital for treatment. That’s a bed a family member or friend could use. That’s a bed for me or my children. Release the non-violent inmates so they can quarantine at home, instead of the taxpayers paying for medical bills.”
According to a recent al.com report, a 263-page Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plan which Harrison was referring to outlined dire measures in response to an outbreak of COVID-19, calling in the National Guard, forcing incarcerated people to manufacture protective equipment, and preparing for mass deaths. ADOC plans to order 312 body bags.
“They are ordering body bags. We are dealing with someone’s life here,” Harrison said.
The al.com reports notes a coalition, which is made up of organizations including the SPLC Action Fund, the ACLU of Alabama's Campaign for Smart Justice and Greater Birmingham Ministries, is also urging the state to release certain prisoners.
The coalition called on the ADOC to reduce overcrowding and enable social distancing by releasing people from custody, including: older inmates; minors; people with chronic medical conditions like compromised immune systems or disabilities; pregnant prisoners; people who have less than a year left on their sentences; and inmates who are eligible for parole.
While many are voicing their concerns for non-violent inmates during the spread of the coronavirus, Wiregrass Angel House Director Shelly Linderman disapproves.
The Wiregrass Angel House is an organization whose goal is to serve as an advocate for victims of homicide. The organization also advocates for victims’ rights and services for victims of violent crime.
“We are dealing with a slippery slope here,” Linderman said. “If the non-violent inmates are released, it will only be a matter of time before violent inmates are released.
“We have those who are saying inmates safety is important, but what about the public’s safety? They didn’t release non-violent inmates during H1N1 or during the Swine Flu. My husband works in the prison system, and they have protocols and safety measures to follow to keep the inmates safe.”
In a letter recently received by the Eagle from Tim Burgess, an inmate in the Alabama Department of Corrections participating in work release program in Elba, outlines several concerns about the virus for himself and his fellow inmates.
“The concern of the COVID-19 spreading into the walls of the prison system has a lot of concerns for us and our families,” he wrote. “As we all know, the Alabama DOC has been slammed for their medical services. What is to happen if one person, being a staff member or an inmate catches this out of control virus that is rapidly spreading across the world? We are packed in here with nowhere to go.”
Burgess added the federal and state rules related to social distancing does not apply to those behind bars living within three feet of each other.
“We came to prison to pay for our mistakes,” Burgess wrote. “The question is ‘Do we have to pay the price for someone else’s mistake?’”
Burgess wrote the Alabama Department of Corrections has been trying to find a way to help ease the overcrowding. Now, he pleads with Gov. Kay Ivey to step in.
“The time has come for our Governor Kay Ivey to do something. We are asking for help. We all fear and worry we will not make it to see our loved one. Just because we are locked up doesn’t mean we aren’t human.”
