Local authorities are searching for at least one suspect in a shooting that occurred at Coggins Trailer Park Saturday night.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said two people suffered non-fatal wounds. He said investigators were working to put together the details.
The trailer park is on East Saunders Road between Hodgesville Road and Third Avenue.
According to information on the Dothan Houston County EMA Facebook page, one suspect is identified as Brandon Riggins, a black male born in 1987.
One victim was a woman who was wounded in both legs. The posting said Riggins is considered armed and dangerous.
Dothan police and Houston County deputies searched the Deborah Street, Glenwood Street and Alpine Street area off South Park Avenue west toward Rip Hewes Stadium Sunday morning. Riggins had been seen on foot in the area.
The search area was cleared just before 10 a.m. and the suspect was still at large.
