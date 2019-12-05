Local News Briefs

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

Dec. 4

» Lasharie Vantrez Roberts, 30, three counts of theft of article from auto.

» Victoria Nichole Perkins, 35, chemical endangerment.

» Joseph Antione Joyce, 32, of Dothan; two counts of strong-arm robbery.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments