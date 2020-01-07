A corporation operating Wiregrass Church on Main Street has filed a civil complaint against another property owner over parking.
Wiregrass Ministries Inc., a domestic non-profit corporation, asked in its complaint that a Houston County judge grant a restraining order and temporary and permanent injunction against Behzad Khazraee LLC, located in Tallahassee, Florida. Khazraee owns an adjacent parcel used by the church for overflow parking during its services.
Houston County Judge Larry Anderson set a hearing for Jan. 16 to hear evidence for a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction.
Wiregrass Church listed in the complaint the primary entrance into the old Porter Square Mall where Wiregrass Church is located, lies upon a parcel owned by Khazraee. Documents show all owners’ deeds associated with the mall subdivision specifically list all owners must maintain its parking lot area in a commercial and reasonable condition for mutual benefit of all parcels.
The church also stated in its complaint that counsel for the Wiregrass Church sent Khazraee a certified letter regarding Khazraee’s failure to comply with provisions.
Wiregrass Church informed the courts in its complaint, Khazraee answered the church’s certified letter with an undated letter that said the church was using Khazraee’s outparcel for years for parking on weekend for church services without permission. The church said Khazraee went on to say he would begin towing cars parked on the property unless the church was willing to pay rent to the use the area for parking.
According to the church, additional multiple attempts to contact Khazraee have gone unsuccessful.
Wiregrass Church has begun the process of hiring a contractor for the purpose of the re-paving its own parking lot. While the church parking lot is being repaved, the church is intent on exercising its rights in authorizing/instructing said contractor to cure Khazraee’s default by repaving driveway. However, the church and contractor have concerns that Khazraee may claim the contractor is trespassing, the inevitable work stoppage which would be caused, and the threats that have already been levied by Khazraee.
