Local law enforcement target COVID-19 scams

Along with the proliferation of coronavirus cases comes a rise in opportunism -- much of it illegal -- related to the outbreak.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said his officers are paying close attention to those who might attempt to take advantage of citizens while the coronavirus is hitting the United States.
“Each officer knows the importance of making sure precautions are followed to combat the coronavirus,” Parrish said. “But, we also have a job to do, and that is to protect and serve our citizens. We will not tolerate any coronavirus scams or price gouging. If any cases are reported, they will be investigated immediately and those who break the law will be arrested.”
According to police, there are reports of consumers across the United States purchasing large amounts of products and reselling them for a profit. U.S. federal agencies have also warned of companies selling fraudulent products claiming to treat or prevent coronavirus.
Headland Police are also informing residents of potential scams, said Chief Mark Jones.
“With everyone worried about the spread of coronavirus, the last thing anyone needs to worry about is being scammed,” Jones said. “I want to remind Headland residents we have a city ordinance that eliminates door-to-door sales. If someone tries to sell you something to treat or cure the coronavirus, don’t purchase anything and don’t give your information out to anyone. Call the police department and we will send an officer. Anyone violating this ordinance can and will be charged with misdemeanor crime.”
Jones also urges residents to call police if they believe they have been a victim of price gouging.
To investigators have been assigned to handle all scam and price-gouging complaints, Jones said.
To file a scam complaint with the Dothan Police Department, call 334-615-3000 or, to file a complaint with the Headland Police Department call, 334-693-2222.
