A Houston County grand jury indicted two Wiregrass men on charges of manslaughter in a case in which the suspects were originally indicted for reckless murder.
Andre Smith of Dothan and Camerrien Walker, 18, of Abbeville, are charged in the Dec. 5, 2017 death of 21-year-old Lequinton Porter of Dothan.
Smith’s murder case was continued multiple times due to all evidence not being returned from forensic testing.
In June, Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones requested the case be remanded back to a grand jury to rectify the defects in the previous indictment, which erroneously charges reckless murder.
A grand jury indicted Smith on a lesser charge of manslaughter on July 24.
Walker’s case was also remanded back to a grand jury, and he was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Walker entered a plea of not guilty. No date has been set for his trial at this time.
Houston County Sheriff’s investigators believe Smith and Walker were inside a stationary vehicle when a firearm was discharged. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza previously told the Dothan Eagle the victim had no relation to suspects.
Porter suffered one single gunshot wound to the upper chest area, according to the Houston County Deputy Coroner Andrew Byrd.
