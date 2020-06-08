An Ozark man faces burglary charges after police say he allegedly stole $23,000 from a patron at a local motel in the 2000 block of Ross Clark Circle on March 29.
Jimmie Lee Fells, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree burglary.
“Once a report was filed an investigation began immediately,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After reviewing the evidence, investigators had enough evidence to arrest Mr. Fells. It was determined during the investigation he allegedly stole $23,000 from the victim’s room. The victim was an acquaintance of Mr. Fells.”
Fells is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
