Local News Briefs
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
Oct. 31
» Kenneth Thomas, 33, of Dothan; two counts of possession of a controlled substance
» Kevarus Kemion Washington, 18, of Dothan; first-degree theft of property
