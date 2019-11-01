Local News Briefs

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

Oct. 31

» Kenneth Thomas, 33, of Dothan; two counts of possession of a controlled substance

» Kevarus Kemion Washington, 18, of Dothan; first-degree theft of property

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments