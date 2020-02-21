Lowes employee steals lumber, charged with grand theft

MARIANNA, Florida – A Lowe's Home Improvement employee faces theft charges after police say he stole multiple pieces of lumber valued at $6,000.

Lamar Christopher Williams, 32, of Quincy, Florida, was arrested and charged with grand theft Thursday.

Lowe's contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office regarding an employee who allegedly stole multiple pieces of lumber during the past few months.

Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said loss prevention alerted management of the suspected theft. During the investigation, it was determined Williams had loaded large amounts of lumber onto a specific vehicle multiple times during the past few months.

Williams is booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

According to Roberts, additional charges may be forthcoming.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments