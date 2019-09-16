A Dothan man is accused of attempting to cash two counterfeit checks at a local check cashing business.

Damien Lamorris Bell, 40, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

“On Aug. 23, Mr. Bell entered Chandler’s Check Cashing on North Alice Street and allegedly attempted to cash two counterfeit Wayne Farm checks that were made out to him,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. One check was written out in the amount of $800.50 and the second check was written out in the amount of $2,600.50.”

According to Watkins, an employee with Chandler’s Check Cashing contacted law enforcement and an investigation began immediately.

“A positive identification was made with the store’s video’s surveillance and a warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “He was taken into custody Sunday.”

Bell is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

