Man accused of beating female victim, collapsing lung; apprehended

MARIANNA – Florida Department of Law Enforcement Agency apprehended a man wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple crimes, including a March 31 battery that resulted in the victim’s lung collapsing.
Timothy Allen Gibbs Jr., was apprehended in the West Palm Beach area without incident and is currently awaiting transfer to Jackson County. He is charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with a witness.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on March 31 to the 5900 block of Alliance Road in reference to assisting a local emergency medical service.
It was reported that a 42-year-old female had fallen and was experiencing severe rib pain. However, when EMS arrived, the scene and the victim’s injuries were suspicious in nature.
According to Sheriff Lou Roberts, it was determined the victim had suffered a collapsed lung as a result of a physical altercation that occurred early that morning. The victim was taken to emergency surgery to treat her injuries.
When deputies attempted to talk with Gibbs, he declined to provide a statement.
During the investigation officers determined on April 1 that Gibbs and the victim had been arguing the night before based upon witness statements. A verbal altercation turned physical and during the physical altercation, Gibbs allegedly grabbed the victim, place her in a choke hold before slamming the victim to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, he continued to kick her multiple times.
