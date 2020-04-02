Man accused of beating mother, stabbing grandmother

A Dothan man faces attempted murder charges after police say he beat his mother in the head and facial area repeatedly, before stabbing his grandmother multiple times.
Montreal McCray of Dothan was apprehended in Holmes County, Florida, Wednesday night after he fled a gruesome crime scene on Carl Street Tuesday.
McCray is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
Police responded to an assault call Tuesday at 10:55 p.m. in the 200 block of Carl Street.
“Once officers arrived they found two victims in the residence,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “It was determined during the investigation McCray and his mother were involved in a verbal altercation when McCray began punching his mother multiple times in the face and head areas. The grandmother tried to stop McCray from beating his mother. In return, he stabbed his grandmother in the back and head area four times.”
Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. McCray’s mother has been released and his grandmother remains in serious condition.
According to police, McCray does not reside at the location where the crime occurred.
