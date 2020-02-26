A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police say a stolen gun was found in his possession in the 1000 block of Fortner Street.
Kenneth Thornton, 23, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
According to police, a Dothan police officer came in contact with Thornton and a gun was visible.
“While the officer was speaking with Mr. Thornton a check was run on the gun and the gun had been reported stolen out of Dothan,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill.
Once the investigation is complete the gun will be turned over to the proper owner, Magill said.
Thornton is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
