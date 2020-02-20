A Dothan man is accused of being in possession of stolen handgun from Dale County.
Talvin Keon Mackey, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with receiving stolen property.
According to police, officers were patrolling the area of Graduate Street when an officer saw Mackey in possession of a 9mm Ruger handgun. A check run on the gun revealed it was reported stolen in Dale County.
Mackey is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
