BONIFAY, Florida – A Bonifay man faces a possession of methamphetamine charge after deputies responded to a call involving an unconscious person inside a vehicle in the area of Hudson Road and Mt. Pleasant Road Wednesday.
Phillip D. Weeks, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sheriff John Tate, deputies made contact with Weeks and detained him for an active warrant out of Washington County, Florida.
Deputies located several grams of methamphetamine on Week’s person. A search of his vehicle also revealed a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.
Weeks was transported to the Holmes County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.