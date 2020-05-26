A Houston County man was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing a cell phone and the keys to the vehicle.
Jeffery Allen Jones, 51, of Cowarts, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
“Officers responded to an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle call Monday in the 2800 block of the Ross Clark Circle, where the victim informed law enforcement Jones allegedly stole a LG cell phone and the vehicle keys which were inside the car,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, Jones was located a short time later with the stolen items in his possession.
Jones is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.