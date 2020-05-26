A Houston County man was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing a cell phone and the keys to the vehicle.

Jeffery Allen Jones, 51, of Cowarts, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

“Officers responded to an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle call Monday in the 2800 block of the Ross Clark Circle, where the victim informed law enforcement Jones allegedly stole a LG cell phone and the vehicle keys which were inside the car,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

According to Owens, Jones was located a short time later with the stolen items in his possession.

Jones is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

