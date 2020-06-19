A Dothan man was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins.

Sharik Brown, 22, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens, Thursday Brown allegedly broke into a vehicle located in the 600 block of North Park Street and took several items, and later allegedly broke into second vehicle located in the 500 block of Chinook Street and took items.

“After Mr. Brown allegedly broke into the second vehicle he was captured a short time later and evidence linked him to the first incident,” Owens said.

He is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

