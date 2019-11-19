An Abbeville man is behind bars after police say on two different occasions he broke into a vehicle located in the 1400 block of Hartford Highway, and cut the vehicle’s catalytic converters.
Eddie James Richards Jr., 38, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for a charge of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
“Mr. Richards allegedly broke into a vehicle located on Hartford Highway Monday, and cut both catalytic converters off a F-150 pickup truck,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “It was also determined Richards had an outstanding warrant for the same charge where he previously allegedly committed the same crime at the same location.”
Richards is booked in the Houston County Jail. No bond information is available.
