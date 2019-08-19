A Dothan man accused of burglarizing Bossman’s Seafood Restaurant last week is in custody.
Ezell Tevette Clark, 42, of Dothan, was arrested and is charged with third-degree burglary.
Clark allegedly burglarized the restaurant early Thursday morning, Aug. 15, and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon.
“Video surveillance positively identified Clark as the suspect, and Clark admitted to the burglary during the interview process with law enforcement,” Saxon said.
At the time of the crime, Clark was on a form of probation through the Houston County Community Corrections Program, said Tony Weber of Houston County Community Corrections.
“Mr. Clark was due to report to his probation officer, actually the day after the alleged crime was committed,” Weber said.
Clark is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
