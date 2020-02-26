A Dothan man faces burglary charges after police say he attempted to steal a bottle of liquor.
Samuel Corchado-Alders, 39, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree burglary.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Alders attempted to burglarize a liquor store located in the 3300 block of West Main Street Tuesday by allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “During the incident an employee attempted to intervene by removing the liquor bottle from Mr. Corchado-Alders, and the suspect used force to take the bottle back.”
According to Magill the entire incident was captured on the liquor store’s video surveillance camera system.
Corchado-Alders is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
