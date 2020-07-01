Man accused of burglarizing motel guest

A Dothan man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he burglarized a local motel guest room in the 3100 block of East Main Street.

Chazarius Vontrez Harden, 28, is charged with burglary-non-residence-non-force.

“During the investigation it was determined Harden allegedly entered a victim’s room and stole a black bag containing items belonging to the victim,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

According to Owens, Harden admitted to the crime while being interviewed by investigators.

No bond information is available at this time.

