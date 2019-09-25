A Dothan man faces robbery charges after police say he robbed two Dothan businesses.
Carlos Lashawn Blocker, 40, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
According to police, Blocker targeted two Dothan businesses within 24 hours.
“On Sept. 23, Mr. Blocker allegedly robbed the Metro PCS located in the 300 block of Columbia Highway,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “On Sept. 24, Mr. Blocker allegedly robbed the Subway located in the 2100 block of East Main Street. In both instances, Blocker had his hand covered up as to indicate he had a weapon.”
Watkins stated Blocker ran out the back door of Subway with an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers located Blocker on Kelly Drive, and he was taken into custody.
Blocker is currently in the Houston County Jail on no bond.
