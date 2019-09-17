An Enterprise man was arrested after police identified him as the owner of a puppy that died from severe burns.

Taurence Yaphet Marshall, 35, of Enterprise, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree cruelty to animals.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 3800 block of Rucker Boulevard to an animal cruelty call, according to police.

“A concerned citizen reported to officers she had found a small puppy in her yard needing medical attention,” said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund. “The officers transported the puppy to a local veterinarian with severe burns to its feet, belly, and nose. The puppy did not survive.”

Detectives located a burn pit at a nearby residence and identified Marshall as the owner of the puppy.

Marshall is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond set at this time.

