Man accused of causing bodily harm to pregnant girlfriend

MARIANNA, Florida – A Jackson County man was arrested after police say a heated argument turned physical Tuesday.

Daniel Joseph Farkash, 43, was charged with felony battery on a pregnant person.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a physical disturbance on Maridale Road. When deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the female victim, she told officers a verbal altercation with Farkash turned physical.

During the investigation it was determined Farkash advised the victim she needed to leave the residence and the victim reportedly threw her house key at Farkash, at which time he subsequently took her to the ground and held her there causing minor swelling and bruising.

According to investigators the woman was pregnant at the time of the attack.

