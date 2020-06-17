Man accused of choking ex-girlfriend; faces domestic charges

GREENWOOD, Florida – A Jackson County man faces domestic battery charges after deputies say he choked his girlfriend, cutting off her air supply.
Jason Kyle Perry, 32, is charged with domestic battery by strangulation.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to physical disturbance call near Flat Road. While in route, deputies were informed Perry could be possibly be armed with a firearm.
Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said the victim had safely made it to her mother’s residence which is located next door.
The female victim informed officers she and Perry were involved in a romantic relationship. However, an argument occurred between the couple when Perry allegedly slapped and hit the victim while holding her by her throat. The assault continued until the victim’s mother knocked on the door stating she was calling law enforcement.
According to investigators after victim’s mother threatened to call police, Perry allegedly produced a handgun from his pocket, but did not directly threaten the victim with it.
Once deputies arrived on scene, Perry had fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance from the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.