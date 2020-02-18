A Florida man faces domestic violence charges after police say he allegedly tried to choke his ex-girlfriend.

Carlon Demond Smith Jr., 22, of Chipley, was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic violence - strangulation/suffocation

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Wynnfield Way.

“While Mr. Smith was at a residence located on Wynnfield Way, he grabbed his ex-girlfriend and placed his hands around her throat, cutting off her air supply,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The victim had marks around her neck to support her allegation.”

The couple shares a child together, Magill said.

Smith is currently in jail on a $30,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments