A Dothan man is charged with domestic violence after police say he tried to choke his girlfriend with a piece of wooden furniture.
Jarred Khordae West, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence-strangulation and drug trafficking.
“Officers responded to the 3000 block of Flynn Road Tuesday to a domestic violence call,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation it was determined the couple was involved in an altercation when Mr. West allegedly picked up a piece of furniture and placed the furniture against the victim’s neck to cut off her air supply. The victim was unable to breathe. Marks were left on the victim’s neck.”
West is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $105,000.
