Police say an Abbeville man cut his girlfriend with his pocket knife during an altercation over a cell phone.
Sedwick Johann Mills, 34, of Abbeville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree domestic violence-knife.
Police responded to an edge-weapon assault Friday in the 400 block of Barnard Street.
“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a female victim who had knife wound to the back of the neck area,” said Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis. “During the interview progress it was determined Mills and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument over a cell phone, when he allegedly grabbed his pocket knife and cut her on the back of the neck, causing a small laceration.”
The victim was treated on scene. Mills is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
