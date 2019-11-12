A Dothan man is accused of cutting his girlfriend in an effort to keep her from leaving her residence Monday, causing minor injuries.
Alexis Yardley Williams, 48, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.
According to police, Williams and his girlfriend were having a disagreement, and victim attempted to leave.
“To prevent the victim from leaving the residence, Mr. Williams allegedly grabbed a steak knife, cutting his girlfriend in the chest area and on her finger,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Williams is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
