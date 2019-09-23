A Kinsey man faces multiple theft charges after he allegedly deposited multiple fraudulent checks into his checking account.
Justin Antanio Bradley, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property, and one count of third-degree theft of property.
“Mr. Bradley allegedly deposited three fraudulent checks into his checking account at ServisFirst Bank through a mobile application,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The next day, he would go draw out the funds from his account knowing the checks were fraudulent.”
The checks deposited totaled $4,987.88, Watkins said.
Bradley is out of jail on bonds totaling $40,000.
