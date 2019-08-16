A Dothan man faces multiple fraud charges after allegedly using a stolen bank card to go on a shopping spree across Dothan.
Michael Eugene Miller, 30, of Dothan, was arrested Aug. 15 and is charged with 11 counts of illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card.
Police say Miller found a lost bank card on Aug. 11 and began making multiple purchases at several locations in Dothan.
“The bank card’s owner lost his wallet on Aug. 10, and began noticing several unauthorized transactions on his card Aug. 11,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. “Mr. Miller allegedly used the card at numerous locations, spending hundreds of dollars. During the investigation video surveillance was obtained from various locations that positively identified Miller using the card. Also, during the interview process with law enforcement, Miller admitted to using the stolen credit card.”
Miller is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000.
